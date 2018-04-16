New chairman of Bedfordshire Bench of Magistrates

Bedfordshire magistrates have a new chairman.

Mrs Fiona McDougal, JP, of South Bedfordshire has been elected to the county Bench’s prestigious post for 2018/2019.

She will be responsible for keeping the magistrates of the Bench informed on current changes to the justice system, changes to the way that the court operates, maintaining standards, and dealing with pastoral matters.

She will also represent the magistracy at civic and other county occasions.

Fiona said: “It is a huge honour and privilege to represent the Bedfordshire Bench and I am looking forward to it very much”.

She took over at the beginning of April from Dr Helen Sismey-Durrant of Great Barford.