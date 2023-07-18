News you can trust since 1845
New cafe opens on Bedford's Midland Road

By Majid KhanContributor
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:22 BST

A new breakfast, coffee and deserts place has opened in Bedford on Midland Road.

It’s called Desi Delights.

Owner Atiq Ur Rehman said: “I am happy to open a peaceful and a fantastic halaal place for everyone to come and enjoy.

“As you know everyone's lives are so busy so on the way to work you can stop by for a coffee and tea. This includes kids’ light meals to go and also a nice seating area.”

Looking at their menu they cater for the whole family including all sorts of deserts and pink Kashmiri tea.

Mohammed Yasin MP and councillor Mahboob Din attended the opening.

