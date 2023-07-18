New cafe opens on Bedford's Midland Road

A new breakfast, coffee and deserts place has opened in Bedford on Midland Road.

It’s called Desi Delights.

Owner Atiq Ur Rehman said: “I am happy to open a peaceful and a fantastic halaal place for everyone to come and enjoy.

“As you know everyone's lives are so busy so on the way to work you can stop by for a coffee and tea. This includes kids’ light meals to go and also a nice seating area.”

Looking at their menu they cater for the whole family including all sorts of deserts and pink Kashmiri tea.