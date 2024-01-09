New bus service set to link Bedford and Stevenage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stagecoach East has announced the launch of a new half-hourly service that will link Stevenage and Bedford, tying these two key focal towns together for the first time.

The number 9A/9B/9C/9D service will link the two towns and also important destinations along the route, including Shortstown, Cotton End, Haynes, Shefford, Clifton, Henlow, Arlesey, Ickleford and Hitchin. This is an extension of the existing service which currently runs from Bedford to Hitchin.

The new service will launch on Sunday, February 18.

The extended service is a result of Stagecoach East’s partnership with Hertfordshire County Council and will be part of the national £2 far-cap scheme until at least June 2024, meaning that passengers can make the most of this new opportunity for just £2 each way.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Bedford and Stevenage are two important towns in our region, both of which offer exciting opportunities for business, leisure, commerce and tourism. As such, we aim to tie them together, allowing residents and visitors to make the most of both great destinations, as well as the other places along the route.

“This is particularly important in view of the fact that there is no direct railway link between the two towns. So, there is a real need for a regular, reliable and affordable alternative.

“At Stagecoach East, we are proud to bring communities together. Putting in a new service to a new area involves significant investment in both money terms and also the experience and hard work of everyone involved, but it is important to us that we should continue with our fundamental mission.”

Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways, and transport at Bedford Borough Council, said: “I'm pleased to hear about Stagecoach East's plan to introduce the number 9A/9B bus service, linking Bedford and Stevenage. This initiative promises to enhance connectivity for both residents and visitors to each town.

“The proposed route, including key locations like Shortstown, Haynes, Shefford, Clifton, Henlow, Arlesey, Ickleford, and Hitchin, addresses the need for a reliable alternative to using a car, given the lack of a railway connection. I commend Stagecoach East for their commitment to community well-being and look forward to the positive impact this service will bring.”

Councillor Myla Arceno, mayor of Stevenage, said: “It’s great news regarding the proposed bus route linking these key locations together. Increasing transport links is essential in boosting the economy and supporting our businesses through these challenging economic times. Stevenage has a wide variety of shops, plenty of activities and a packed schedule of events on offer throughout the year. These additional bus services will benefit the town, bringing in extra footfall and giving people the chance to come and join in the fun!”

Cllr Phil Bibby, executive member for highways and transport at Hertfordshire County Council, added: “The extension of Stagecoach’s existing Bedford to Hitchin service to include Stevenage is a very positive move, which is why we’ve agreed to provide funding to support it.

“The new bus service will provide an important link within north Hertfordshire and beyond, connecting Stevenage and Bedford, two of the region’s key towns, and providing an important public transport link between the East Coast Main Line and Midland Main Line railways, as well as increasing the frequency of buses between Stevenage and Hitchin.