New art project celebrates creativity, diversity, conservation - and Bedford’s river

Poet Anthea Davis-Barclay has secured Arts Council funding to undertake a new art project which celebrates Bedford’s river with a focus on creativity, diversity, and conservation.

Called the Bedford River Project, it’s a black-led multi-disciplinary arts project collaborating with diverse communities in Bedford to celebrate the River Great Ouse through a range of art-led activities.

The six commissioned artists, from left Anne-Marie Abbate, Anita Powell, Leon Barclay, Anthea Davis-Barclay, Antaya Lendore, Paul-Michael Berwise Banks

A group of artists – both emerging and established – have been commissioned to create work inspired by the river.

The commissioned artists so far are Bedford-based visual artists Anita Powell, Antaya Lendore and Anne-Marie Abbate, musician Leon Barclay, Somerset-based illustrator Lydia Mary and London-based photographer Paul-Michael Berwise Ebanks.

The project unites our town in coming together by the river and celebrating it through art. Social benefit will be brought about through outdoor and creative wellbeing, intergenerational & interfaith connections via different community groups.

Creative director, Anthea Davis-Barclay said: “The river fascinates me, and it led me to produce this project. We believe art can unify different cultures and the diversity of influences in this project strengthens the quality of our work. We’ll create outputs that are engaging on an individual level but even more powerful together.

"I see it as a privilege for our predominantly black British team, to be seen leading the way in discussions about conservation and environmental responsibility. This project is different and demonstrates to people of all backgrounds and communities that the natural heritage is the responsibility and heritage of us all.”

Partners of the project include Bedford and Milton Keynes Waterways, Bedford Creative Arts, BPHA, and Mind BLMK and it is supported using public funding by Arts Council England.

The project is supported by a series of school and community-based workshops.

The legacy of this programme will be an anthology, a school’s pack, an exhibition & event at Bedford River Festival 2024, which will include work by the commissioned artists, community members and lead creative, poet Anthea.

A podcast will accompany the project and include interviews with community members and stakeholders the themes of which will be interwoven with specifically commissioned spoken word and music. This project runs from summer 2023 to summer 2024.

For progress on the project, follow @bedfordriverproject or visit bedfordriverproject.com