New agreement could save Bedfordshire Police £1million a year

Police could save up to £1million a year thanks to a new deal agreed with six other forces.

The procurement partnership will allow them to take advantage of bulk buying discounts on items ranging from police vehicles to uniforms to stationery.

Other forces taking part in this partnership are Cambs, Hertfs, Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk and Kent.

Police and Crime Commissioner Kathryn Holloway described the move as “groundbreaking,” adding: “Every shopper knows that the more you buy the more you can save if you look for good offers.”