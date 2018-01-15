Nerf day brings the whole family into battle

A giant Nerf gun battle will get kids of all ages having some serious fun in Bedford.

The action-packed family fun day at the Bunyan sports and fitness centre will see both children and adults compete in a mass Nerf gun fight, dodgeball match and a tug-of-war in the sports hall.

Organised by Whizzfit, the free-for-all Nerf gun war will feature inflatable obstacles, music and disco lights on Sunday, January 21, from 2.30pm until 4.30pm.

All equipment required including the latest pump action Nerf guns, safety glasses and ammunition will be supplied by Whizzfit so there’s no need to splash out at the nearest toy shop.

A Whizzfit spokesperson said: “You don’t need experience of either game or to be ‘sporty’. Just wear comfortable clothes, bring your trainers, some water, a sense of adventure and a smile.

“This event is about spending quality time as a family, getting fit and, of course, the adrenalin of being involved in the biggest Nerf battle.”

The high octane two-hour session starts with a game of dodgeball using soft, safe balls followed by a water break and then the main event – the Nerf battle.

After that there will be another water break before more dodgeball action and then the tug-of-war finale, if anyone has any energy left.

The spokesperson added: “We add our own variations to the game to make sure everyone gets involved.

“Even if eliminated, we have strategies that can bring players back into the game. This keeps everyone involved for as much of the session as possible.”

The event is open to anyone aged 5+ and parents are encouraged to get involved with their kids, but they can also watch without having to pay if they prefer.

Spaces will be limited and you can book online at http://whizzfit.com/nerf-bedford/