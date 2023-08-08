Labour hopeful for under fire MP Nadine Dorries' seat targeted for peaceful climate change protest

A Labour hopeful for the eventual Mid Beds by election has been targeted by a national newspaper after taking part in a peaceful climate change protest last year.

Alistair Strathern, who hopes to take Nadine Dorries' seat for Labour, taking part of a zombie-themed Greenpeace protest outside the Home Office in London (Chris J Ratcliffe/Greenpeace/PA Wire)

Alistair Strathern was selected to fight the seat in June. A by election is yet to be called as the sitting MP Nadine Dorries, has not officially resigned, despite stating on June 9 that she was standing down “with immediate effect.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been challenged by the Conservatives to ban members of “eco mob” Greenpeace from standing for the party.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps issued the demand after it emerged Mr Strathern, was part of a zombie-themed publicity stunt in Westminster last year.

The 33 year old works as a climate lead for insurance at the Bank of England.

The government told Defra staff to cut ties with Greenpeace last week, after members of the environmental group scaled Rishi Sunak’s roof - protesting his plans to grant new oil and gas licences during the climate crisis. Mr Strathern was not part of that protest.

The Sun newspaper revealed Mr Strathern had been part of a Greenpeace demonstration against the government’s public order legislation in November 2022, where he was pictured in zombie make-up outside the Home Office and the Houses of Parliament.

PA reports it is believed to be the only publicity stunt Mr Strathern joined for the group, and he has never been party of any direct action.

In a message to Starmer, Shapps said: “I’m challenging you to today ban members of the eco-mob from Labour’s candidate list.”

Labour sources have dismissed the criticism from ministers, although the party had reportedly condemned Greenpeace for targeting the Prime Minister’s home earlier this month.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The people of Mid Bedfordshire are sick of being taken for granted by the Tories and it’s time for change. They deserve an opportunity to elect a local, hardworking, full time MP, and that is exactly what Labour is offering.”

Greenpeace told NationalWorld it would not be commenting on the story.