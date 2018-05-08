National nursing award for Bedford student’s work in field of mental health

A student mental health nurse has won a national nursing award for her work to help young people recover from mental ill-health.

Fern Glenister, 25, from Bedford and a student at the University of Bedfordshire, won a Student Nursing Times Award in the category of Innovation in Practice.

Fern said: “I was absolutely shocked to have won the Student Nursing Times, Student Innovation in Practice award. I didn’t come into nursing to win awards, but to be recognised for my work and my passion for excellent patient care is incredible. I have had amazing support from the university, my colleagues, friends and family and I am truly grateful. I’m still buzzing from a truly fantastic day surrounded by some lovely people and I’m looking forward to qualifying as a mental health nurse.”

Fern was shortlisted for the award following a work placement at East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT). While working alongside ELFT’s Child & Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) while on placement in a Community Mental Health Team, she put forward a proposal to give young service users a smooth transition into adult services by providing them with a dedicated transition support worker.

The University’s Associate Dean for Quality Judith Chappell said: “We are all delighted that Fern won this award, which was open to all student nurses nationally. Her award is in recognition of her innovative approach to supporting young people and is testament to her hard work and dedication.”

Jenni Middleton, Nursing Times Editor and host of the Student Nursing Times Awards said: “The Student Nursing Times Awards are a fantastic celebration of student nurses and the universities and placement providers that educate and train them. The skills, expertise and insight that is taught by educators and mentors in provider organisations as well as in the academic setting is to be celebrated because it inspires our next generation of nursing talent.

“Every year, our judges are stunned by the standard of our entrants, and this year in particular they commented to me just how much better the quality of applicants was. We are delighted to be handing out these trophies to the very best students, and the organisations that are supporting them and helping them to become nurses.”