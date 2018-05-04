National accolade for St James’ primary school in Biddenham

A national accolade for quality has been awarded to St James’ CE VA Primary School in Biddenham for its work in improving the wellbeing, resilience and self-esteem of its pupils who are vulnerable to under achievement.

The Quality Mark Award by national charity, Achievement for All recognises the impressive work being done by the school to improve progress in reading, writing and maths for all pupils.

Achievement for All works in partnership with early years settings, schools and colleges across England and Wales, improving outcomes for all children and young people vulnerable to underachievement, regardless of their background, challenge or need

St James’ CE VA Primary School has been working in partnership with Achievement for All since 2016 and has seen a marked improvement in many aspects including working with parents and carers on children’s targets as part of the AfA framework.

Headteacher, Maria Soulsby, said: “We are delighted that our school has received this award in response to its work in improving outcomes for all learners. Working with Achievement for All has enabled us to provide exceptional training and coaching opportunities for our staff, as well as further develop our relationships with parents and our children. I am so proud of all the excellent work of our children, families, staff and Governors.”

Achievement for All works closely with parents, carers, teachers and the individual child to secure the best outcome and attainment for their students through personalised and specific targets. The unique programmes are delivered directly to schools and settings via a highly skilled and trained team of expert coaches and specialist online support tool called The Bubble.

Schools are assessed for the Quality Mark Award within the second year of the Schools Programme. The award focuses on a variety of categories such as strategic planning, quality of teaching and learning, effective use of interventions, pupil progress and community relationships.

Louise Cudd, Deputy Regional Lead at Achievement for All, said: “We are thrilled to present St James’ with this much deserved award. They have shown a high quality of leadership and teamwork, and most importantly, the target groups have made more than expected progress and are closing the gap with their peers. Our programmes are designed to be a whole school improvement tool and St James’ has shown a continued commitment and success in improving outcomes for their children.

“Achievement for All believes that every child can progress, and through our programmes we hope to enable every child to be the best that they can be regardless of background, challenge, or need. Huge congratulations to teachers, parents, carers and children at St James’ for all their hard work.”