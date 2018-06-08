Music distinctions for Bedford sixth former

A sixth former from Bedford has taken another step up in her musical career.

Bedford Girls’ School student Izzy Jones has obtained her third at grade 8 distinction in musical theatre, to add to her grade 8 in piano and in singing.

Izzy started playing the piano at the age of seven and later discovered her passion for singing and musical theatre.

She said: “As I was working my way through the piano grades, I also discovered that I enjoyed singing in the school choirs and musical shows. A few years previously, I had set myself an ambition to achieve two grade 8 distinctions before my 18th birthday. My first grade 8 exam was for the piano in summer 2017, I was absolutely delighted to find out I had obtained a distinction. Shortly afterwards, I took my second grade 8 exam in singing in December. When I received the result of the exam, I was thrilled that I had achieved my goal.

“My favourite part of the singing exam was the musical theatre element, so I decided to take an exam in musical theatre in April. After receiving my result a couple of weeks ago, I was ecstatic to learn that I had achieved a third distinction in a grade 8 exam. I look forward to the future opportunities I will have to continue my passion for music.”

Jo MacKenzie, headmistress of Bedford Girls’ School, said: “We’re very proud of Izzy’s success and her commitment to achieving her goals. Her energy and creativity has captured audiences throughout her performances, and most importantly, she has been able to balance her passion for music with academic studies.”