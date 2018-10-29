Music and drama hub unveiled at school in Bedford

A new all singing, all dancing hub has put the performing arts firmly into the spotlight at Castle Newnham School in Bedford.

The former gym has been transformed into a spacious drama and dance studio, large music room and practice rooms with office and storage space for the Bedford Music Service.

The new facilities are already hosting music lessons and orchestras and provided the venue for the school’s stunning performance of ‘Singin in the Rain’ in the summer.

Principal Ruth Wilkes said: “At Castle Newnham we are wholly committed to a strong arts education. So many children and young people create the most wonderful memories, lifelong pleasure and sometimes career paths from their involvement at school in the performing arts.

“We are fortunate to have a committed teaching team who are relishing the opportunity to teach music, dance and drama in such a wonderful and inspiring space. Our thanks go to all involved in making this happen and to the local authority for providing funding for the project. We look forward to a happy and productive partnership with the music service in our new hub.”

David Rose of Bedford Borough’s Music Service was delighted to attend the official opening, which was performed by Cllr Henry Vann, portfolio holder for education.

David said: “As lead organisation for the Bedford Music Hub, Music for Bedford Borough is pleased to be working in partnership with Castle Newnham School on providing opportunities and excellent facilities for music-making cross the Borough. Thanks to Bedford Borough for their support in making this happen.”