Mum’s the word for business

A neonatal nurse who has worked across the globe has launched a new business selling clothes for premature babies.

‘Mumpreneur’ Gillian Parsons runs Little Mouse from her home in Bedford.

And she was inspired to set it up from her experience of more than a decade of working with premature babies and their families in hospitals in the UK and Australia.

Gillian told the T&C: “Too often I’ve seen these beautiful little babies in clothing that is far too big or not appropriate for a baby that needs special care, because the parents simply can’t easily find alternatives.

“This can be really upsetting for them, adding to the stress during a difficult time. What’s more, family and friends often don’t know what to buy them as a gift and delay getting them anything.

“I’ve dreamt of starting a business that offers a solution to this for a long time, and when my own little mouse was born, my daughter Adelynne, and my maternity leave began, I talked to my husband about it.”

She added: “I’ve spend the last year working on it when Adelynne’s asleep – fortunately she’s a sleepy baby! It’s been quite a learning curve, but because it’s my passion I’m enjoying the challenges.

“I’ve also involved other nurses and parents of premature babies because I wanted to get it right, and I am so grateful for the support I’ve had.”

Little Mouse’s range has products for babies as small as 1lb as well as stylish clothes, accessories and soft toys for bigger babies.

Many items are produced ethically, and orders are sent out in signature packaging.

Find out more at www.little-mouse.co.uk