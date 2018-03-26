MP backs road deaths charity

A charity that provides support to people affected by road death welcomed a visit from Bedford and Kempston MP, Mohammad Yasin.

The Road Victims Trust support more than 500 people per year who have been affected by a death on the roads of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

Mr Yasin said: “I am pleased to support the Road Victims Trust and recognise the excellent work they do across Bedfordshire to support so many people.”

To find out more about the work of the Road Victims Trust visit www.rvtrust.org.uk or e mail markt@rvtrust.co.uk