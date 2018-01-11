MP and Mayor at launch of DVD for heart patients

A special event was held in Kempston to mark the launch of a DVD to help heart patients recover.

Bedford Heartbeat held a black tie event on Saturday, January 5, to celebrate the launch of their Cardiac Recovery Home Exercise DVD.

The occasion held at Kempston Hammers Social Club was chance to say thank you to all those whose hard work and commitment has made the dream a reality.

A spokesman for Heartbeat said: “This unique project, the brainchild of fitness specialist Corey Beecher, is a collaboration between the amazing Bedford Hospital cardiac recovery team and a group of former patients fortunate enough to have benefited from their expertise, enthusiasm and encouragement.

“The production of the DVD has been funded solely by cardiac patients and their friends and relatives who all felt the need to give something back. They have worked tirelessly to raise the funds to bring the project to fruition without draining precious resources from the hospital.

“Warmest thanks to Bedford and Kempston MP Mohammed Yasin, Mayor of Bedford Borough Dave Hodgson and Cllr Louise Jackson who came along to support the team.