Moves to ease congestion at three of Bedford’s most notorious traffic ‘hotspots’

Major changes are to be introduced to ease congestion at three notorious traffic ‘hotspots’ across Bedford.

They include Goldington Green, where mini roundabouts will be installed to make it easier for traffic to enter and exit Goldington Road.

Changes will also mean traffic will be able to access River Street car park from Greyfriars, and not have to drive around St Paul’s Square.

And at Rope Walk, traffic lights will be installed to improve entry and exit at St John’s shopping centre.

Bedford Borough Council say the improvements will help to tackle congestion at these well-known hotspots in townn, help cut down on unnecessary traffic movements on St Paul’s

Square and Rope Walk, and get traffic moving.

A spokesman said: “These works join the ‘Transporting Bedford 2020’ project, which is targeting major junctions across the Borough to improve traffic flow. As part of this project, funded

jointly by Bedford Borough Council and through SEMLEP’s Local Growth Fund, work has already begun on Manton Lane to widen the road and increase capacity for all

road users, and tackle congestion.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “Transporting Bedford 2020 is the largest ever investment in our town’s roads to help get traffic moving. These new sites we are upgrading are all well-known as difficult junctions and we are again targeting work to make a real difference to people’s day-to-day lives.

“This is in addition to major investments in the High Street, St Paul’s Square, Britannia Road, Ampthill Road, and Bromham Road.”