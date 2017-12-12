Mountain challenge for student helping research fund

A student is preparing to climb Africa’s highest mountain to raise funds for research into meningitis.

Shane Dooner, 21, from Bedford, will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro next year in aid of the Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF) and he is appealing for support.

He said: “Meningitis and septicaemia is most common in babies, toddlers and young adults. University students like myself are particularly at risk. It can strike quickly and about ten per cent of people don’t survive it.

“Some people who do survive it can be left with long term after-effects from deafness or brain damage to loss of limbs. I wanted to raise funds for the charity that raises awareness of the disease among the people most at risk.

“I know they do a lot to raise awareness among students. I hope to receive support and encouragement from those around me, locally and afar. My target is to raise £3,480 and I’m very grateful for whatever people can contribute.”

It will take Shane seven days to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in September. You can sponsor Shane at the online fundraising page: https://plymouth-kili-2018.everydayhero.com/uk/dooner-does-kili

Rob Dawson, head of communications and support at MRF said: “We are grateful to Shane for taking on this huge challenge to help raise funds for MRF. The money raised will allow us to fund vital scientific research into the prevention, detection and treatment of meningitis, raise awareness of the disease and support those affected.

“We’re urging all young people in their first year at university to get the free MenACWY vaccine from their GP. This will not only help protect them from four types of meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia but also protect others by stopping the spread.”

More information about the meningitis vaccine for students can be found at: https://www.meningitis.org/action/one-life-one-shot