Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on A428 near Bromham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a road traffic collision on the A428 Northampton Road.

The incident also involved a blue Audi TT and occurred at around 9.55am on Thursday, 7 June, near the turning into Bromham.

The motorcyclist, who was in his 70s, suffered a serious leg injury as a result of the collision.

Constable Pete Smith, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Someone may have captured footage of what happened prior to, or after, the collision and this would be extremely useful to our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, is asked to contact us on 101 or use our online reporting tool quoting crime reference number 107 of 7 June.