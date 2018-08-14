Motor Neurone disease sufferer from Bedford raises nearly £2,000 with Daisy Chain campaign

Debbie Burrells will be a familiar face to many in Bedford for being part of a well-known local family business (Kitcheners Marina and Garage) and one who worked in many of the best shops in town for years.

Debbie has now been struck with a deadly form of Motor Neurone Disease but with her usual aplomb has launched a campaign to help others by raising awareness of MND.

Debbie Burrells

Said Debbie: “I was diagnosed with motor neurone disease eights months ago and although plagued with acute exhaustion and severe muscle weakness which often confines me to a wheelchair, nothing was going to stop us from having an amazing time at our MND garden party.

“We were raising awareness of Motor Neurone Disease and collected a staggering £1,725.25 via a raffle tombola and side stalls.

“So much was given by staff at Bedford’s Beales department store, Centre Parcs, Bedford Swan Hotel and Lotus Spa, Hobbycraft and Jewellery by Jade - who has made us a bracelet exclusively to highlight to our fightback fund called: daisychain.

“I am so truly humbled by kindness from retailers in Bedford, family and friends.

“This is just the start of the Daisy Chain fight back fund already we have a sponsored silence going on and my little nieces and nephews have made a shop and are selling sweets to their friends and donating the takings.”

Debbie now faces losing her capacity to communicate as the MDN worsens. She is already having to be fed through a tube as she cannot swallow.

Her family and friends are keeping up the great work and now more than £2,500 has been raised.

A cake stall is being held on October 3 at St Paul’s Church 10am - 4pm. If you would like to help by having a STALL selling cakes then please email Debbie and supporters on deborah21@virginmedia.com

Her brother Rob, known as the Castle Antiques and Pine man, and friends are planning a sponsored run.

If anyone would like to donate please go to much loved homepage: muchloved.com and search for the one word: daisychain.