Mother's Day memories: Ampthill care home residents remember their 'unforgettable mums'

Heart-warming nostalgia ahead of Mother’s Day

Mum was the best: Maureen Fox

Cherished memories of unforgettable mums inspired heart-warming nostalgia for residents at a care home this Mother’s Day.

Ahead of this year’s celebrations on Sunday (March 19), residents at Richmond Manor Care Home, on Dunstable Street in Ampthill, sat down to discuss their favourite recollections of their lovely mothers on video.

There were smiles and tears as residents including Maureen Hall, 81, looked back on their favourite childhood memories and talked about what their mums meant to them.

Maureen said: “She was a very happy go lucky lady, but she always knew what to do and when to do it. She had fun, she was just lovely. My mum was a fun mum, she’d come out of the kitchen dancing if the music was on. She was a very caring mum.”

In a series of emotional videos, the residents talked about what life was like growing up with their mums, the hardships of wartime parenting, and the resilience of the ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ generation.

However, the abiding sentiment was that this generation of mothers were loving, kind and very much-missed.

Lawrence French, 87, said: “I’ll never forget mum. She was a great organiser but she didn’t cajole us too much, despite some of the antics me and my two brothers may have got up to!”

Fellow resident Maureen Fox, 80, said her mum was a happy-go-lucky farmers wife.

Maureen said: “Nothing was too much trouble for her and she loved children, she was just so nice, so calm and collected. She would cook on an open fire, and I used to love her rice pudding and her roast dinners. It was a hard life, but it’s what you make of it, it’s the same today, life is what you make of it.”

Home Manager, Fiona Smith, said: “We wanted to do something extra special this year to mark Mother’s Day, to help our residents celebrate their own mothers. Even though some of our lovely residents are great grandparents themselves, they were also once beloved sons and daughters.