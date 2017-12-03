Morrison’s recalls chicken pies - because the filling contains fish and mustard

Supermarket giant Morrison’s has pulled its chicken and mushroom pies off its shelves - because some are actually fish pies.

The Yorkshire retailer had to withdraw its Morrisons Traditional Chicken & Mushroom Pie because some may actually contain fish and mustard.

The pie in question

This could pose a health risk to anyone who is allergic to these ingredients which are not labelled on the packs.

The 400g pies affected have a use by date of 4th December.

The supermarket said: Morrisons is recalling the above product because it may contain mustard and fish that are not declared on the label.

“This means the product could pose a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to these allergens.

“We are asking all customers with a mustard or fish allergy or intolerance not to consume this product and return it to their nearest store for a full refund.

“No other products are affected by this issue.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”

The Food Standards Agency added: “Morrisons is recalling Traditional Chicken & Mushroom Pie because a small number of packs have been identified to contain Fish Pies.

“The Fish Pie contains fish and mustard which are not mentioned on the label and therefore are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard and/or fish.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to fish and / or mustard, do not eat it.

“Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“No other Morrisons products are known to be affected.”