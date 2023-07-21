News you can trust since 1845
More than £8k raised for Bedford's Tibbs Dementia Foundation at charity golf day

The money will help Tibbs to continue providing high-quality support services for families across Bedfordshire
By Audrey NelsonContributor
Published 21st Jul 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 14:58 BST

The sun shone and the smell of bacon butties drifted gently down the fairway. The Tibbs Dementia Foundation, Charity Golf Day was under way.

Hosted at the magnificent Bedfordshire Golf Club in Stagsden, the charity had over 100 competitors with 26 teams of four taking part in a shotgun start.

Thanks to an array of local businesses, who had kindly sponsored each hole, there were prizes for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd placed teams as well as prizes for best scores.

Sun and Smiles all round as the teams prepare to tee off.Sun and Smiles all round as the teams prepare to tee off.
And what a day they had! The competitive spirit was much in evidence aided and abetted by the Tibbs Half-Way House, providing Bedfordshire’s finest home-made cakes to keep all the teams at peak performance.

The day concluded with a celebration supper and prize giving and culminated in a fabulous charity auction, under the watchful eye of our guest auctioneer, recently appointed High Sheriff for Bedfordshire, Russell Beard.

Tibbs Charity Golf Day raised over £8,000. An amazing achievement. This money will help Tibbs to continue providing high-quality support services for families across Bedfordshire, who are living with dementia.

A huge thank you to all the sponsors, enthusiastic and talented golfers, the team at the Bedfordshire Golf Club and everyone else that helped to make the event such a success.

Time to relax as the auction and prize giving round out the day.Time to relax as the auction and prize giving round out the day.
Next year's Tibbs Dementia Foundation Golf Day will be on Thursday, June 27. For more information or if you have a friend or family member that is affected by memory loss or dementia and want to find out more about Tibbs support services, please email: [email protected] or call: 01234 210993.

