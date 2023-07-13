News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

More than 300 people attend Eid party in Bedford's Queens Park

The party was given by councillor Mahboob Din at the weekend
By MAJID KHANContributor
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 11:42 BST

More than 300 people turned out for an Eid party in Bedford held by a Queens Park councillor.

Mahboob Din, who was elected as a Labour councillor in May, gave the party. A huge number of people turned up from across Bedford, including women and children, to celebrate the event at Westbourne Islamic Centre in Queens Park on Saturday (July 8).

The councillor also held a Ramadan Iftar for the community in April.

Eid celebration in Bedford's Queens ParkEid celebration in Bedford's Queens Park
Eid celebration in Bedford's Queens Park
Most Popular

He said: “I was delighted to see so many turn up. As you know, Bedord is a place with so many cultures and it was amazing to see. I thank everyone who attended. I look forward to helping as many people, and anyone who needs my assistance in any way.”

Bedford MP Mohammed Yasin was also present, along with Councillor Mohammed Masud and Imaam Razaaq and Imaam Nazam.

Related topics:BedfordLabour