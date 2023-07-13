More than 300 people turned out for an Eid party in Bedford held by a Queens Park councillor.
Mahboob Din, who was elected as a Labour councillor in May, gave the party. A huge number of people turned up from across Bedford, including women and children, to celebrate the event at Westbourne Islamic Centre in Queens Park on Saturday (July 8).
The councillor also held a Ramadan Iftar for the community in April.
He said: “I was delighted to see so many turn up. As you know, Bedord is a place with so many cultures and it was amazing to see. I thank everyone who attended. I look forward to helping as many people, and anyone who needs my assistance in any way.”
Bedford MP Mohammed Yasin was also present, along with Councillor Mohammed Masud and Imaam Razaaq and Imaam Nazam.