More than 300 people attend charity's first ever dementia conference in Bedford

More than 300 people attended Tibbs Dementia Foundation’s first ever Living Better with Dementia conference.

The event was a highlight of the Bedfordshire-based foundation’s10th anniversary year and welcomed over 300 delegates from across the UK, with a couple even jetting in from Italy!

The big draw was South Carolina based internationally acclaimed author, dementia care and education specialist, Teepa Snow, making a rare visit to Europe. Thanks to her long friendship with our co-founder Margaret-Anne Tibbs, she agreed to come to Bedford Heights and share the latest positive dementia care developments.

(L - R) Tibbs Co-Founders Jeni Melia, Sarah Russell CEO, Margaret-Anne Tibbs and Speaker, Teepa Snow

The Conference-day consisted of two distinct halves.

The morning was another first for us, a professional development opportunity for medical professionals and dementia care practitioners. Teepa shared the latest thinking on dementia brain changes and the impact on everyday function and went on to examine challenging situations in dementia care and how different approaches and communication techniques can defuse tension and avoid conflicts.

The afternoon was an opportunity for family carers to explore their responses and reactions to the changing needs of the person they support. And to deepen their understanding of dementia. Looking at how dementia symptoms affect mood, behaviour, and the ability to communicate. Also, introducing new, practical ways to help those living with dementia to use their retained abilities to achieve more positive outcomes at home.

It was no surprise that the day witnessed an array of emotions.

Professional Session attended by over 150 Health and Care practitioners from across the country.

Laughter - as the professionals were put through their paces singing Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes and spontaneously continued with and eyes and ears and mouth and nose!

Sadness - as family carers recognised the complexities and challenges of their role and the huge physical and emotional toll. The difficulties in understanding the ever- changing symptoms of dementia sometimes resulting in the most well-meaning of actions making the situation worse.

Joy - identifying new ways to gently tackle tasks together. Not taking away control but guiding and encouraging.

So, what did Teepa Snow tell us?

Dementia is a disability like no other. Symptoms can lead to constantly changing behaviours and responses. You never know what a person living with dementia will be able to do. Remember – people living with dementia are always trying their hardest.

The left temporal brain which controls vocabulary, speech, body movement, the ability to eat, swallow and breathe is particularly vulnerable. Don’t ask questions when someone with dementia is eating, they are likely to choke!

We must find new ways of communicating. Don’t instruct, instead gently guide and try to do things together.

We must recognise and celebrate what is still possible. Like the retained rhythms which makes music, dancing, singing, counting and poetry possible and fun. Forbidden language like swearing is also retained.

Have the courage to say goodbye to what is no longer possible and have the confidence to focus on the many positives that remain. Connection is always possible and may manifest in many ways such as song, dance, laughter, art.

As professional practitioners and family carers we need to develop new skills to deal with new and emerging situations. Being curious about what’s still possible and agile in approach will lead to more positive outcomes for all involved. But it’s hard you have got to want to do it.

Teepa will shortly return to the US and will resume her teaching and personal support for families, including Bruce Willis, and many others.

Meanwhile, Tibbs Dementia Foundation will focus on its mission to help families from across Bedfordshire, live better with dementia. Our broad mix of activities is designed to support cognitive, physical, emotional, and overall well-being, helping people stay connected and removing that sense of isolation.

Tibbs is currently running 43 regular groups across the county, weekly, fortnightly, in person and on-line, supporting over 600 people and families. Everything from Music for Memory and Cognitive Stimulation to Walking Football, Bowls, and our wonderful Allotment.

