More than 20,000 fans enjoy three-day pop-tastic event at Bedford Park

BedfordPark was transformed at the weekend, with a mammoth three-day session of sounds, which brought 20,000 music fans, and top class singers out to play, writes Sammy Jones.

Bedford Park Concerts delivereda triple treat, offering 80s ace Billy Ocean on Friday, and chart-toppers Jess Glynne and Basement Jaxx on Saturday, before wrapping things up with a spectacular proms event, headlined by soprano Lesley Garrett.

Aswad wowed crowds on Friday night Pic: Kane Howie

Organiser Mark Harrison said: “It was a hugely successful weekend.

“We are all very proud, it has taken us time to get credibility but every year we are managing to attract the bigger acts.

“This event is for the public and I want them to feel proud their town can put on such a great event.

“Thanks to everyone that came and had a good time with us, we’ve had great support and the feedback this year in particular has been really positive,” he added.

Fans enjoy the atmosphere Pic: Martin McKay

Jess Glynne on song Pic: Kane Howie