More help needed as royal theme announced for 2023 Bedford Christmas Tree Festival
Last year’s festival raised more than £20k for charity
'Kings & Queens' is to be the theme of the 2023 Festival – from the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III to the King of Rock and Roll.
This year’s festival raised £20,269.82, which will be shared between St Paul's Church and the Bedford Hospital Charity & Friends. And it proved so successful that the festival now needs more help.
Festival chair Margaret Oakley explained: “The festival has become so successful that we are looking for a vice chair to share the work and enjoyment of holding this annual community event at St Paul's church. Anyone interested, please email [email protected] or phone 07909 521997.
"Meanwhile the festival committee are always looking for new volunteers, especially during the festival week.”
This year's dates are December 6 to 10 with set up on December 4 and 5.
Aragon Lacemakers were the winners of the People’s Choice Best Adults’ category, and were presented with their trophy at a ceremony.