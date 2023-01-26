More help needed as royal theme announced for 2023 Bedford Christmas Tree Festival

Aragon lacemakers receive People's Choice trophy for Best Adults' tree at Bedford Christmas Tree Festival 2022. Margaret Oakley, Festival Chair, far left

'Kings & Queens' is to be the theme of the 2023 Festival – from the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III to the King of Rock and Roll.

This year’s festival raised £20,269.82, which will be shared between St Paul's Church and the Bedford Hospital Charity & Friends. And it proved so successful that the festival now needs more help.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Festival chair Margaret Oakley explained: “The festival has become so successful that we are looking for a vice chair to share the work and enjoyment of holding this annual community event at St Paul's church. Anyone interested, please email [email protected] or phone 07909 521997.

"Meanwhile the festival committee are always looking for new volunteers, especially during the festival week.”

This year's dates are December 6 to 10 with set up on December 4 and 5.