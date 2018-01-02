Monkeys die in fire at Woburn Safari Park

Thirteen monkeys have died in a fire at Woburn Safari Park.

The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning, in the Patas Monkey house within the African Forest drive-through enclosure.

Staff and fire-crews attended the scene, but none of the thirteen animals could be saved.

In a statement, the park said: ‘All other animals within the jungle drive-through enclosure are being monitored, but early signs suggest that they have not been affected.

‘An investigation is now under way into the cause of the fire and the jungle enclosure will remain closed for investigation. The rest of the park will remain open.’

A spokesman from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at a monkey enclosure at Woburn Safari Park at 2.37am this morning.

“When firefighters from Woburn and Dunstable Community Fire Stations arrived along with the water carrier from Toddington they found the outbuilding housing Patas monkeys was well alight and its roof had fallen in.

“They fought the fire using fire hoses while wearing breathing apparatus to protect themselves from the smoke and fumes. The building was 90% damaged by the fire.”