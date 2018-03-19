Milton Keynes couple live it up in brilliant Bedford

John and Wendy Cunningham, from Bancroft, spent two nights at The Bedford Swan Hotel enjoying luxury spa treatments including a dip in the Roman bath pool.

They walked along The Embankment to take in the beautiful views, had coffee and cake at the Castle Quay, a top meal at the new Riverside development, hair and beauty treatments at Jagged Edge Barbers and 5th Avenue Hair and Beauty.

They then enjoyed a fabulous £500 spend up courtesy of Maysons of Bedford, which included the ladies range at Kean & Co in the Edwardian Arcade.

“I felt like someone from a TV show picking out lovely Ugg boots and Ted Baker tops with staff carrying them for me from one shop to the next,” said Wendy.

Then it was John’s turn to take a look at the fashionable clothing in Maysons which includes exclusive brands like Stone Island and Armani.

The couple knew Bedford only as parents visiting their daughter at the former Bedford High School, but had not stayed to shop.

“Bedford has so much to offer with the riverside and obvious investment which is going on,” said businessman John, “We will be spreading the news to friends and family.”

Despite the un-Spring-like weather the couple thoroughly enjoyed their designer weekend prize in Bedford.

Christina Rowe Director of BedfordBID, which organised the Love Bedford competition promoted in Millton Keynes and across Beds and Bucks said: “We are very grateful to Maysons and the Bedford Swan Hotel and all the other town centre businesses who made our winners so welcome. We hope this means that this promotion will encourage more people to revisit Bedford or to take a first look at all that we have to offer.”