Met office issues yellow weather warning for more snow in Milton Keynes and Bedford on Easter Monday

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for more snow in Milton Keynes and Bedford on Easter Monday.

According to the Met Office there is the possibility of heavy snow over parts of England, Wales and southern Scotland, especially for high ground.

People are being warned that travel may be affected with delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off while there is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.