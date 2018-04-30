Mental health nurse from Bedford suspended after taking £26k from vulnerable adult’s bank account

A mental health nurse took £26,000 from the bank account of a vulnerable adult to fund her luxury lifestyle.

Jane Hunt used the cash to pay for items that went “beyond her every day needs” such as a spa retreat and satellite TV, a Nursing and Midwifery Council hearing was told.

The panel agree that Ms Hunt should be suspended from nursing for 12 months due to her dishonesty.

A registered nurse specialising in mental health, she has already been convicted by a criminal court for the offence.

She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and was given a 21 month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

The NMC panel heard the victim, known only as Person A, had worked as a cleaner all her life and had never bought luxuries.

Over a 22 month period Ms Hunt took out credit cards and loans in Person A’s name, and set up internet banking for her three accounts.

She even contacted Person A’s bank and changed the details so all correspondence was sent to her personal address in Clapham.

Then she sent fake bank statements to Person A to cover the deception.

The fraud only came to light when Person A went to the bank to complain about her statements not arriving on time.

The hearing said the fraud was “sophisticated and premeditated” and against professional standards expected of nurses.