Men's mental health peer support group opens new weekly meeting in Bedford

For Men To Talk has started a new ‘walk and talk’ group in the town

A peer support group that helps men tackle mental health problems has started a new meeting in Bedford.

For Men To Talk will be starting its new group on Thursday, July 13 from The Cloverdale Retreat at Priory Country Park at 6pm.

Founder Luke Newman, who already runs other groups in Bedfordshire, explained: “As men, we often face unique challenges when it comes to our mental well-being. The social normality can discourage us from openly expressing our emotions and seeking help. However, walking can serve as a powerful tool to break free from these constraints. I welcome Abid Hussain as the facilitator and giving the men of Bedford a platform to talk.”

A recent ‘For Men To Talk... and walk' in Biggleswade

Abid Hussain, who will be leading the group, added: “I’m looking forward to welcoming men from the different ethnic backgrounds of Bedford walking and talking together. By embracing diversity and engaging in meaningful conversations, we can contribute to a more inclusive and harmonious town.”

For Men To Talk was approached by Be Active after it secured funding from Sport England to help people be physically active.

Physical activity is not only beneficial for our physical well-being, but it also plays a crucial role in promoting mental health. In the United Kingdom, where mental health conditions affect one in four individuals, being physically active can help to reduce the risk of developing mental health issues and also help to manage symptoms of existing conditions.

The walk will last around one and a half hours.

Luke added: “Walking promotes physical exercise, releasing mood-boosting endorphins and reducing stress. It allows men to introspect, reflect and address underlying issues they may have been suppressing. Furthermore, For Men To Talk…and Walk – Bedford is a social activity, fostering connections and a sense of belonging. Prioritising this time every week for walking can lead to improved mental well-being, resilience and a greater sense of fulfilment in men's lives.”