Men seriously injured in two car collision in Sandy

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were seriously injured in a road collision in Sandy on Saturday evening.

At around 6.30pm, police were called to reports of a head-on collision between a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a silver Range Rover on the B1042, Potton Road, Sandy.

Emergency services attended the scene, and a 37-year-old man with life-threatening injuries was transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge, whilst a 50-year-old man was taken to Bedford Hospital with severe injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicle were transferred to the Lister Hospital, Stevenage, for medical treatment. One man sustained minor injuries, whilst a woman and two children, were unharmed.

Sergeant Stephen Andrews, investigating, said: “We would appreciate assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the collision to get in touch with us.

“We’d also like to hear from you if you saw the silver Vauxhall Vectra, possibly travelling in convoy with a black or dark coloured, unidentified car, before the incident.

“If any drivers have dashcam footage of the area at the time, that may hold vital information for our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or visit our online reporting centre, quoting reference 305 of 20 October.