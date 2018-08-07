Members of Bedford CND hold memorial to mark Hiroshima Day

Bedford CND joined campaigners holding Hiroshima memorials around the world on Monday with a banner on Bedford’s Riverside North Bridge. The aim was to draw attention to the 73nd anniversary of the bombings of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki in which hundreds of thousands of civilians were killed and two cities largely destroyed.

The local group also wanted to celebrate last summer’s UN landmark global agreement to ban nuclear weapons, known officially as the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and adopted by the majority of the world’s nations.

CND member Lucy Bywater said: “The annual commemoration of the bombings was always a deeply sad one but the UN Treaty gives us hope that there is the will among the majority of nations to start to see an end to weapons of mass destruction.

“It will enter into legal force once 50 nations have signed and ratified it. And that will be a real cause for celebration.”