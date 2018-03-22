Meeting tonight to protect Putnoe Walk-In Centre

A public meeting will be held tonight to rally support for Putnoe Walk-In Centre.

The event will be held from 7pm tonight (Thursday, March 22) at Putnoe Heights Church, Putnoe Heights.

So far 6,000 people have signed the petition calling for the vital facility to be kept open.

Organiser Rosie Newbigging said: “There should be a full public consultation if they are going to make such a major change.

“Bedford needs a fully-functioning A&E, an urgent treatment centre and walk-in centres. When A&E can’t meet demand – as was the case during the winter – they encouraged people to come here.

“Why on earth would they want to close it?”

The Times & Citizen first revealed the plans to close the Walk-In Centre in January.

The facility is currently open seven days a week from 8am to 6.30pm, and is targeted at residents with minor illnesses and injuries.

Over the festive period it frequently had 200-plus patients attend.

And while the current contract to run the centre has now been extended until September, after next week it will close at 5pm rather than 6.30pm.

Rosie added: “Speakers tonight will include Speakers include Councillor Jade Uko.

“Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group have been invited, too but say they cannot send anybody.”

Find out more at http://hobh.co.uk/about-hobh /our-aims