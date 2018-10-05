Meat cleaver and several knives taken off streets of Bedford in weapons sweep

Nine weapons have been taken off the streets after a weapons sweep in Bedford.

A meat cleaver, several knives and a baton were among the items recovered by community officers during the operation on Wednesday.

The work was undertaken as part of a joint week of action by the Bedford Borough Community Safety Partnership in the Midland Road and Tavistock Street areas.

Bedford Borough Council, Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service will be working in partnership with the local community to concentrate on ways to help improve the two areas, including activities and events that local residents and businesses can be involved in.

PC Emily Keech, from the Bedford community policing team, said: “Taking all these weapons off the street is a positive result from the team and will help keep the public safe.

“Our work to tackle knife crime is ongoing, and we continue to work with partners, schools and retailers. It’s unacceptable to carry a knife and our message to people is simple: don’t do it.

“This week of action is looking at various different ways we can improve this part of Bedford and the police are proud to play our part alongside partners and the community.”

Cllr Colleen Atkins, portfolio holder for community safety at Bedford Borough Council, said: “Taking these dangerous weapons off the streets is just one of the excellent results from the week of action.

“’The Week’ has been a fantastic opportunity to work with our partners and the local communities to hear their concerns and work together to find solutions to help improve the local environment.

“There have been other events across the two areas including community litter picks, help and advice surgeries and sessions about money, loan sharks and legal advice.”