Mayor enjoys two treats to celebrate Bedfordshire Day

Bedford Mayor Dave Hodgson tucked into a local delicacy known as Chocolate Toothpaste to celebrate Bedfordshire Day last week.

The sweet dessert, which is fondly remembered by many Bedford schoolchildren, was served in the council canteen at Borough Hall to mark the day.

For the rest of his lunch Dave enjoyed a Bedfordshire Clanger, which has meat in one end and fruit in the other.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “Bedfordshire Day is a great chance to celebrate our county, and in particular the people, places, history and culture that make it what it is. I’m proud of Bedfordshire and I’m proud that Bedford is the county town.”