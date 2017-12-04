Mayor drops in to cut the tape on Kingfisher

Seven classrooms have been opened at Bromham Primary Schools’s new Kingfisher Building.

Mayor of Bedford Borough Dave Hodgson officially opened the new facility on Thursday, November 30, much to the delight of pupils.

Like many schools’ across the borough, the school is currently converting from a lower school to primary staus.

Features of the new build include the classrooms, a multi-purpose hall and kitchen amongst other additions.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “The Kingfisher Building is an excellent new resource which is designed to support a high standard of teaching and learning. It will enable the school’s important changes to take place, and be fit for current and future generations of pupils for many years to come. Congratulations to all staff and pupils on their wonderful new facility.”

Head teacher, Virginia Gilks, said: “We couldn’t be more pleased with our new building. Becoming a full primary school has been an aim for our governors for a long time, and this investment by the borough gives us the space to take the additional year groups, and to expand to three-form entry from September 2018.”

For more information on Bromham Primary School, visit www.bromhamprimary.co.uk