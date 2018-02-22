Mayor announces £1million plan to improve Bedford roads

A million pound bid for additional local road and footway improvement works across Bedford has been approved by the borough council.

The money will be spent on road resurfacing, upgrade schemes and footway maintenance throughout 2018/19.

Bedford’s road condition scores are already in the top quarter of councils across the UK (according to the Department for Transport.

The proposed additional funding, which still has to be rubber-stamped by full council, is intended to help keep local roads and footways safe and in good condition. It is funded from ‘savings’ in this year’s budget, said mayor Dave Hodgson.

He said: “This additional investment will enable us to resurface even more roads, and carry out maintenance works on more footways, making them safer and in better condition for all users.

“There is a severe shortage of funding nationwide for roads resurfacing, yet keeping roads safe for all is absolutely critical. In total over £18 million will be invested.”