MasterChef's John Torode visited summer celebration in Turvey to share cooking tips

Celebrity chef John Torode MBE has been sharing his culinary expertise in Turvey.

Elderswell Village – a later living community in Turvey – hosted a Summer Celebration featuring the TV presenter.

Discussing his culinary expertise and engaging in a lively Q&A session, John shared lots of anecdotes on everything from his favourite dishes and cooking inspirations to exciting new projects he was working on. And he commended the commitment of the village in providing state-of-the-art facilities, a warm and inclusive environment, and a wide range of engaging activities for its residents.

John Torode and Jamie Bunce

The Summer Celebration took place earlier this month and provided a vibrant and lively atmosphere for all attendees. From a swing band and vintage sweet stand, summer games, and a magician, there was something for everyone to enjoy. The event included an ice cream stand, refreshing cocktails, and a summer barbecue lunch to showcase the amazing food on offer at the village.

The event marked the official opening of the village and provided an opportunity to showcase it to the local community, as well as thank all of those involved in bringing the build of the village to fruition.

Liam Stack, village manager at Elderswell, said: "We were thrilled to welcome John Torode MBE to Elderswell for our Summer Celebration as we showcased our appreciation for all the teams who helped bring Elderswell to life. The day was filled with music, laughter, delicious food, and even dancing! We can’t wait to host more events for the whole community to enjoy.”

Jamie Bunce, CEO of Inspired Villages added: "The event at Elderswell was a fitting celebration of all the hard work and dedication the teams across Inspired have put in to making the village such a special place. It was also fantastic timing, hot on the heels of Elderswell winning Residential Project of the Year at the Constructive Excellence Midlands Awards. Our focus when building any village is creating a community where people can live the best years of their lives. We do this by delivering state-of-the-art facilities with a focus on holistic wellbeing, exceptional service, and a warm and welcoming environment that meets the needs and desires of our residents. Elderswell has achieved this and is a place where people can truly thrive in a community they belong."

Jamie Bunce and John Torode

Situated in the Bedfordshire countryside, Elderswell village offers a range of facilities open to both residents and the wider community. The first phase of the village was completed in summer 2022 and included 76 homes and the village centre, which housed a restaurant, café, wellness centre (featuring a fitness studio, gym, and jacuzzi pool), and library.

Elderswell's Summer Celebration offered guests the perfect opportunity to explore the village and get a feel for the Inspired way of life. Families and their four-legged companions were warmly welcomed to join in the festivities and the day was a huge success.