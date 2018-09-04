Marrow grown in Kempson is a whopper

A giant marrow grown by Kempston gardener Darren Pritchett was the talk of the show at Milton Ernest Garden Centre.

It won him first prize in the category and was voted the best exhibit on display. Darren, pictured with garden centre owner Maureen Catlin, said: “It was the first year that I’ve grown marrows. I actually had one that was twice the size of this one but it was rotten inside so I couldn’t pick it. I’m very pleased with the result and I’ll save the seeds to hopefully grow another big one next year.” Mrs Catlin and her team were pleased with the quality and number of entries. Darren had other successes in the vegetable section. Flowers, cooking, arts, crafts and photography, where Caron Harrison did well again, were well supported.