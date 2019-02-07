Marks & Spencer closure: Bedford store to close on May 4

Bedford’s much-loved town centre Marks & Spencer will shut its doors for the last time on Saturday, May 4.

The firm have had a presence in Bedford for 110 years, and the present Midland Road store opened two decades later in October 1929.

However the shop has been in danger of closure since Marks & Spencer bosses announced in January that numerous branches would be shut as part of cost-cutting measures.

68 jobs are believed to be at risk.

The M&S Food store in Kempston’s Interchange Retail Park will not be affected by the move.

A company spokesman said: “Proposing to close M&S Bedford was a difficult decision. Over the past few weeks we’ve been consulting with our colleagues and, following this rigorous process, the decision has been made to close our store on Saturday, May 4.

“We’d like to thank our customers, the local community and their representatives for the feedback they’ve given. We hope to see lots of customers continuing to shop with us at our other stores in the region, including Bedford Interchange Foodhall and M&S Rushden Lakes, as well as on M&S.com”