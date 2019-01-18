Marathon runner from Kempston plans to become world’s fastest skeleton

A Kempston man is hoping to become the world’s fastest skeleton in this year’s London Marathon.

Husband and wife team, David and Catherine Course, are raising money for Macmillan in the lead up to the race in April.

Catherine is a personal trainer and will be running her first London Marathon this year.

Catherine has successfully raised over £1,800 so far in aid of Macmillan with a festive bake sale, personal donations and, more recently, her popular Marathon in a Month club challenge, which has seen people of all ages and levels of fitness sign up to walk, jog or run the 26.2 miles distance of a marathon during the month of January. To date they have logged an incredible 1,329 miles.

David, also an experienced marathon runner, came up with a rather unique way to help achieve their target of £2,500. He has received approval from the Guinness Book of Records which will allow him to officially attempt to become the World’s Fastest Skeleton at this year’s event.

David said: “Catherine is an ex orthopaedic nurse who now works in the health and fitness industry and I am an ODP who now works in the orthopaedic industry, so the idea of running as a skeleton seemed like a good one! To set the record, I will need to finish in less than 3hrs and 30 minutes. I must wear a full black body suit, with bones, including hooded mask for the full duration of the event.”

David should be very easy to spot if you watch the event on TV, as he will be lining up with the sub 3 hour ‘Good for age’ runners.

Make a donation at their fundraising page https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=CatherineCourse&pageUrl=1