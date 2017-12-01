Man who died in A421 collision has been named

A man who sadly died in a road traffic collision on the A421 near Bedford on Wednesday (November 29) has been named.

Warren Olsen, 37, from George Street, Bedford, suffered fatal injuries after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A421 westbound, just past the junction with the A603.

Enquiries into the incident are on-going and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting Operation Glen.