Man wanted in connection with four thefts of cars

A man with links to Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire is wanted by police in connection with four thefts of cars.

Talha Ahmed, 21, who is of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with the following crimes, all which all took place last year:

Theft of a black Mercedes in Southdown Road, Hatfield on Monday, October 23;

Theft of a grey Mercedes in Dacre Gardens, Borehamwood on Thursday, December 14;

Theft of a silver Mercedes in Moss Road, Watford on Thursday, December 21;

Theft of a blue Volkswagen Golf in Allen Close, Radlett on Saturday, December 23

Talha also has links to ssex and London, and it is believed that he may be in the Romford area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Herts Police on 101, or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.