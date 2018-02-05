Man threatened with a handgun before being robbed near his home in Clapham

A man was robbed after being threatened with a handgun in Clapham on Thursday evening. (Feb 1)

It happened at around 6.45pm, when the victim was walking home. He was approached from behind and forced into his home in The Close by two men, where he was made to hand over a sum of money.

One of the offenders is described as a black male, of slim build and wearing dark clothing and a balaclava.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “The victim was left very shaken and I’m keen to hear from anybody who may have witnessed this incident. I would urge anyone with information to come forward as they may have something vital to our investigation.

“I would like to reassure the public that we take reports of incidents involving firearms incredibly seriously and we are committed to apprehending the offenders responsible.“

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Wheeler on 101, quoting crime number C/5130/18, or use the force’s online reporting tool. To report crime anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.