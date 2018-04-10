Man taken to hospital by ambulance crew after suffering cardiac arrest in Bedford

An ambulance carried a man in his 70s to hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest in Bedford.

At 11:40am this morning (April 10) Magpas Doctor Charlotte Haldane and Paramedic Steve Chambers arrived in Bedford via a Magpas Air Ambulance rapid response vehicle. They had been called to treat a man who had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Fortunately when they arrived bystanders were administering CPR. The team assessed the patient and placed the man into a medically induced coma at the scene - providing him with A&E level care - before accompanying the man to Papworth Hospital via land ambulance. The patient was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival.

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew and Bedfordshire Police were also in attendance.