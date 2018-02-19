Man suffers serious injuries after attack in Bedford High Street

A man was seriously injured after being attacked in Bedford last Sunday, February 11.

It happened at around 4.15am when the victim was at Millennium Kebab, in the High Street, and involved in a verbal altercation with a group of men.

When the victim and his friends left the takeway, they were followed by the group who then assaulted the victim, causing serious injuries.

The offenders are believed to be aged in their late teens.

PC Jay Watts, investigating, said: “This was a nasty assault which has left the victim with serious injuries. We believe there may have been quite a few people in the High Street at the time of the attack so we’re urging any witnesses to come forward, to assist us in finding those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference JH/7155/2018. You can also give information online via the Bedfordshire Police website, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.