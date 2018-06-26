Man stabbed in Bedford town centre

A man was stabbed in Bedford High Street on Monday night.

The incident happened at around 7.45pm, and saw a number of police officers attend the scene.

While one man suffered stab wound injuries and was taken to hospital he is not believed to have been seriously hurt. Another man sustained minor injuries.

A 20-year-old man from Clapham and a 29-year-old man from Bedford were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Detective Sergeant Jo Corbyn said: “We would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident, and we will also be carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area today to allay any concerns.

“Fortunately no-one was seriously injured in the incident but it’s really important we establish what happened, so we are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 40/7439/18.