Man stabbed in Bedford has 'life-threatening' injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was left with serious injuries after being stabbed in the chest in Bedford.

At about 3pm on Sunday (December 3) Bedfordshire Police was informed by the ambulance service about a man who had received stab wounds following an incident in The Spinney, Goldington.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Detective Inspector Andy Southam said: “This is a serious incident in which a man has suffered life-threatening injuries following an altercation in broad daylight in Bedford.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this altercation, or who has any information about the people involved, to get in touch, to assist us with finding the person or people responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting Operation Gunn.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.