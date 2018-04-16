Man 'seriously injured' in multi-vehicle smash up near Ampthill and Flitwick

A man suffered 'serious injuries' after a smash between several vehicles on the A507 last night.

At 7:56pm yesterday (April 15) a doctor and paramedic arrived at the road, between Ampthill and Flitwick, via a Magpas Air Ambulance rapid response vehicle.

They assessed three patients at the scene, two of which were left in the care of the EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crews.Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.

One of the patients, who is in his 50s, had suffered multiple serious injuries. The Magpas doctor-paramedic team gave the man strong pain relief and sedated him at the scene before accompanying him as he was transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a land ambulance.

The patient was in a serious but stable condition upon arrival.