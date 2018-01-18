Man robbed of his moped by gang of four

A man was robbed of his moped on Tuesday evening by a gang of men on dirt bikes and in a car.

The victim was travelling along Union Street at around 8.40pm when he was approached by two men riding dirt bikes and two men travelling in a silver Vauxhall Astra.

One of the men on the dirt bikes attempted to try to push the man off his moped, but he was able to get away. However the victim was then followed by the two men on the dirt bikes and the Astra to Hartshill, where he was robbed of his moped.

The victim ran away from the scene on foot and it’s believed the men in the Astra loaded the stolen moped into their car.

Three of the men are described as black, with two of them thought to be in their late teens.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number JH/02427/2018.